Chino Valley school board head defends trans notification policy

(NewsNation) — Chaos erupted at a California school board meeting last week when the state’s superintendent of education was thrown out after opposing a new policy requiring parental notification of transgender children.

Sonja Shaw, board president of Chino Valley Unified School District, rebutted claims that the new policy puts kids in danger.

“Why is bringing the parent into the picture an issue?” she said Monday on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “I personally think that all of these people are trying to break up the family unit.”

The board voted on the policy Thursday night in an hourslong meeting filled with tension. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was in attendance and spoke against passing the policy during the public comment period.

During his speech, he was cut off and a shouting match erupted from the audience as he was escorted out of the building.

“I was shocked that the board president started to dress me down as a public speaker who stayed within the one-minute limit,” Thurmond said. “So because she was doing that, I returned to the podium. If she wants to engage in a discussion and a debate, I’m more than happy to do that.”

The policy requires staff to notify parents in writing within three days after a student requests to identify with a gender different than what is on their birth certificate, according to Chino Valley Unified School District.

“I think it should be the parents that have every authority to be able to say what help they’re going to get to their child,” Shaw said, “but Thurmond thinks that the school should have every authority to be able to determine if the parent is unfit.”

Thurmond said he plans to challenge the policy on both the federal and state levels.

Alison Triessl a legal analyst for NewsNation affiliate KTLA-TV, said the policy seems to be “at direct odds” with California Department of Education policies and the state constitution granting minors the right to privacy when it pertains to their gender identity.

“In my opinion, this is not legal,” she said.

Shaw questioned why Thurmond is focusing so much attention on this issue instead of trying to raise students’ performance in the classroom. California ranks 38th in the nation in pre-K-12 education, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“Why is Thurman focused on this when we have a decline in public education in California?” she said. “We don’t see this kind of passion from him on (academic) issues.”

NewsNation affiliate KTLA-TV contributed to this report.