Congressman on China threat: ‘This is a new Cold War’

(NewsNation) — A congressman says Americans need a “wake-up call” when it comes to China.

During an interview with “On Balance” host Leland Vittert, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, compared the threat the U.S. faces from China to a “new Cold War.”

“I think we need to begin describing this as what it is, and this is a new Cold War,” Waltz said. “The Chinese Communist Party entered into it years ago against us, and we’re just now waking up to it.”

Waltz added: “We need the country to wake up to the fact that we are under a tsunami of Chinese espionage.”

Waltz’s comments come as national security experts have warned that popular job portals like LinkedIn and Indeed have become hunting grounds for foreign spies from countries like China.

