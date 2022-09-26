Congressman: ‘Shame’ that Democrats aren’t more forceful on Iran

(NewsNation) — Dozens of people have been killed in an Iranian crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets after the death of a woman detained by the country’s morality police.

While President Joe Biden mentioned the protesters during a United Nations speech last week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz says it’s a “shame” that the White House and Democrats aren’t more forcefully condemning the Iranian government.

Waltz joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” on Monday to discuss the protests. Watch his full interview above.

