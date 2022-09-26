Congressman: ‘Shame’ that Democrats aren’t more forceful on Iran

(NewsNation) — Dozens of people have been killed in an Iranian crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets after the death of a woman detained by the country’s morality police.

While President Joe Biden mentioned the protesters during a United Nations speech last week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz says it’s a “shame” that the White House and Democrats aren’t more forcefully condemning the Iranian government.

