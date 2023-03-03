Crime in California leads to uptick in expensive guard dogs

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NewsNation) — Highly trained guard dogs is the newest business born out of rising crime trends in the U.S.

Certain breeds are capable of learning this specific protection practice, including German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Dobermans and cane corsos, the Los Angeles Times reported.

These “personal canine bodyguards” and “executive protection dogs” are especially popular in Los Angeles. According to LAPD, burglaries are up 12.5% from last year, total property crimes are up about 10% and robberies are up 7%.

Delta K9 Academy founder Mike Israeli trains and sells guard dogs for up to $70,000 in North Hollywood.

“It concerns us and the community. We’re not really safe in our homes,” Israeli said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance,” adding that the way laws are designed in California has people worried about using guns.

Having a security guard isn’t enough, according to Israeli.

Last month, a Northern California city voted to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what’s believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States.

NewsNation analyzed research collected by the RAND Corporation for its Gun Policy in America initiative — a comprehensive review of American gun policy with the goal of improving the factual quality of gun debates, without advocating for any side.

Israeli added that these dogs are “very stable.” They’re trained to act as a family pet first, but they’re prepared to attack if necessary.

“They are being trained around kids, public. Very social. They need to understand the purpose of aggression,” Israeli said.