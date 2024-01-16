Do returning office workers need etiquette lessons?

(NewsNation) — Elaine Swann, founder of The Swann School of Protocol, informed the LA Times that before the pandemic, she conducted staff etiquette trainings once or twice a month.

Currently, she receives four to six requests monthly.

Keynote speaker and nationally recognized etiquette expert Thomas P. Farley, also known as Mister Manners, joined NewsNation’s “On Balance” to explain how workplace culture has changed since the pandemic.

“I think technology takes a lot of the blame and rightly so,” Farley said. “Along with technology, I would say social media. When we look at Generation Z, and even younger millennials, these are the first generations who literally don’t care about getting a driver’s license. They’re happy to stay home and interact with their friends virtually.”

A new study, conducted by LLC.org, found that work from home rates, since 2021, have dropped by 3.2 million people, an 11.6% decrease.

The study, which leveraged U.S. Census Bureau data, compared remote work rates across the country since the end of the pandemic.