New tech may prevent car starting if you’ve had a drink: Report

  • Drunk driving crashes kill 32 people per day in US: CDC
  • Infrastructure bill might disable cars if technology senses intoxication
  • Technology could add $300-$400 to the cost of a vehicle
Updated:

On Balance with Leland Vittert

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation