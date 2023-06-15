Expert: Whale attacks ‘may not be driven by aggression’

(NewsNation) — Killer whales off the coasts of Spain and Portugal have been engaging in seemingly aggressive behavior toward boats, causing damage and sparking concerns among sailors.

Experts, however, suggest that the whales’ actions may not be driven by aggression but rather a form of play behavior.

Monica Weiland Shields, co-founder and director of the Orca Behavior Institute, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” on Thursday to explain that while the encounters may appear as attacks, the whales view it as a game.

“I think it feels like an attack or it feels like aggression from the people that are experiencing this because it’s resulting in damage,” Shields said. “But from the whale’s perspective, it’s more of a game. It’s a play behavior.”

It is believed that one whale found interacting with a vessel interesting or engaging, and the behavior spread among their pod members.

“They don’t seem to be continuing to attack boats to the point that they’re causing further destruction,” Shields said. “They’re not going after people specifically.”

Shields points out that orcas in different regions have been subjected to various negative interactions with humans in the past, such as being shot at or separated from their family groups, yet they have not exhibited aggressive behavior in response.

Efforts are underway to address the situation and prevent further damage.

“To be clear, this is only happening off Spain and Portugal; (it) does not happen worldwide,” Shields said. “And the best cure right now seems to just stop the vessel, become uninteresting. They will move on and hopefully eventually they’ll develop a new fad and move on to something else. But we definitely hope that both the humans and the whales stay safe in the region and hopefully the situation resolves itself.”