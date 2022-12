(NewsNation) — A large and powerful winter storm is expected to cause disruptions for people across the country ahead of the holidays.

And it’s not just travelers who are bracing for a blizzard. Farmers may be forced to adapt to the weather and rethink about ways to best care for their livestock and land.

In the video above, John Boyd, Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, says farmers will be facing difficult days ahead to keep their livestock warm and fed.