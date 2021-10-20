FCC calls for ban on DJI drones, Brian Laundrie and Pfizer facing scrutiny over vaccine contracts

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The FBI has recovered apparent human remains that have not been identified in the search for Brian Laundrie. NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins Leland Vittert to talk about the latest developments.

The FBI also found what appear to be two of Laundrie’s personal items, a bookbag and a notepad. What we don’t know is if they found him, and if so, how he died. Danny Coulson, former deputy assistant director for the FBI, talks about the search.

Rahm Emanuel faces several roadblocks on the path to confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Japan. New York Congressman Jamal Bowman shares his thoughts about the process.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling for the ban of DJI drones in the United States, citing national security risks. He joins the show to explain.

Kristen Soltis Anderson, columnist for the Washington Examiner, checks in on the upcoming Virginia governor’s race.

Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group, obtained some of Pfizer’s “secret vaccine contracts with governments.” According to a detailed report in the Washington Post, Pfizer allegedly blocked donations of its own doses and included terms that gave them power over governments, even to essentially “silence” them. Zain Rizvi, law and policy researcher at Public Citizen, joins the program to discuss the issue.

Keith E. Whittington, professor of politics at Princeton University, reacts to a Chicago professor whose guest lecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was canceled due to his political views.

Hundreds of protesters converged on Netflix on Wednesday, supporting a walkout over a controversial comedy special from Dave Chappelle. Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo gives his perspective on the walkout.

