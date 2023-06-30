Fewer young Americans are enlisting: Is patriotism waning?

(NewsNation) — As the United States celebrates the Fourth of July, there is growing concern over the diminishing number of young Americans willing to defend the nation’s freedom and independence.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal has shed light on a worrisome trend: a military recruiting crisis, made worse by the fact that even some veterans are discouraging their younger family members from joining.

In 2022, the Army missed its recruitment goal by 25%, and in 2023, it is projected to be 15,000 soldiers short. Similarly, the Navy is expected to miss its target by 10,000.

Former Army recruiter Jesse Moon joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss the drop in military recruiting numbers, saying he believes that the military’s decline in values and principles has contributed to the crisis.

“I’m not passing blame,” he said. “I just feel we’ve gotten away from what it actually means to be a soldier, to be a Marine or a sailor and airman.”

Moon emphasized the need for recruits to understand that their service represents not only themselves and their families but also their country.

“We’re not just representing ourselves, our families,” he said. “And that belief with the values and principles in which we grow up in, that belief has to be embedded into our system at a young age.”

The Marines stand out as an exception to the recruiting crisis, having continued to meet their goals.

“The Marines stood for something, Moon said. “For valor … for sense of purpose.”

Some recruiters believe that the issue lies in the lack of purpose presented to potential recruits. Instead of appealing to emotions and providing a sense of purpose, they resort to logical arguments such as college financing options.

Moon suggested that if the country can reestablish a culture of purpose and instill values from the top down, the military may regain its appeal.

Watch the full interview with Jesse Moon in the video at the top of the page.