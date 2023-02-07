Sales: China balloon ‘reminder’ of ‘principal threat’ to US

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening before a divided Congress. Biden is expected to speak about the Chinese balloon floating in U.S. airspace that was shot down over the weekend.

The address comes as relations between the U.S. and China appear to be tense, and the “Gang of Eight” will receive a briefing on the matter. The People’s Republic of China recently rejected a request from the U.S. Department of Defense to have a secure call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and PRC Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe after the balloon was brought down off the Carolina coast, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Nathan Sales, former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism, says the balloon is a “helpful reminder” of the “principal threat” the U.S. may face. Watch his conversation with NewsNation host Leland Vittert in the video player above.