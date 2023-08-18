Ford CEO highlights difficulties with charging in F-150 Lightning

(NewsNation) — The CEO of Ford Motor Company, Jim Farley, recently encountered the challenges of electric vehicle ownership firsthand while attempting to promote the company’s signature product, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck.

Farley hoped to create a social media buzz by showcasing the Ford F-150 Lightning during a road trip. However, his plans didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated.

Farley shared his experiences with charging the electric truck, admitting that charging had been challenging and time-consuming.

His experience sheds light on the issues surrounding EV charging infrastructure and raises questions about the future of widespread EV adoption.

During his trip, Farley visited a high-speed charging station, where it took him around 40 minutes to charge the vehicle to 40%. This is a reality that many consumers face when trying to find suitable and efficient charging options for their EVs.

The existing EV charging station infrastructure in the United States currently comprises approximately 54,000 stations, out of which only around 7,400 are fast-charging locations.

Car dealership owner Tom Maoli has been vocal about the problem and joined “On Balance” host Leland Vittert, saying it’s about time that reality is setting in about electric vehicles.

“The lots are filled with EVs, the consumer does not want them, they’re rejecting them. The dealers are starting to reject them. And he (Farley) had to do something. He had to go out there and he got … a dose of reality,” Maoli said.

Ford Motor Company received $9.2 billion from the Department of Energy to build three battery factories to support its EV production.

Maoli suggested Farley then ship all the unwanted EVs to Washington, D.C.

“I would tell the congressman and the senators and everybody that’s involved in politics, guys, you take these out and you see if you can charge your vehicle because no one else can,” he said.