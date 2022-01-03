A litmus test for Dems, Trump’s lawsuits and polling, and Biden’s beef with meat industry

Eric Adams has taken the reins as mayor of New York City with an agenda more moderate than that of his predecessor, Bill de Blasio. Philip Levine, former Democratic mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, joins “On Balance” to discuss Adams’ more centrist ways and a political litmus test for Democrats as midterm elections loom.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, joining a growing field of litigants against the former first family and its business interests. Still, new polling finds the former president enjoying great popularity within the Republican Party. Lauren Wright, polling expert, author and associate research scholar & lecturer in politics & public affairs at Princeton University, and Dan Palmer, conservative strategist and financier, discuss the legal efforts and the veracity of early polling.

At a meeting with farmers and ranchers today, President Biden presented a plan to regulate the meat industry to fight back on rising prices and mitigate the dominance of major meat packers. Justin Tupper, vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, joins the show to weigh in on the president’s plan and the needs of the industry.

Tesla has opened a car showroom in Xinjiang, an area of China that is at the heart of a human rights controversy and accusations of genocide. Gordon Chang, author and China expert, and Batya Ungar-Sargon, author and deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, join Leland Vittert to talk about Elon Musk’s latest power play.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is railing against big tech after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account over violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policies. Radio and podcast host Tony Katz offers his views on the continuing rift between the technology sector and certain members of the political class.