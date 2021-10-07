Adam Carolla on Biden’s vaccine mandate, Kellogg’s cereal worker strike, millennial mobsters are going soft

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden spent Thursday afternoon in the Chicago area talking about the effectiveness of vaccine mandates. Author, actor and TV and radio personality Adam Carolla joins Leland to discuss the president’s latest push to vaccinate Americans.

Ben Bradley, anchor and reporter for NewsNation’s affiliate WGN, talks about COVID-19 and what’s going on with Chicago crime.

Jorge Ventura, reporter for “The Daily Caller,” explains why migrants are now choosing to seek asylum in Arizona.

Millennial mafiosi in New York have been accused by veteran mobsters of going soft by having grown up in the suburbs rather than city streets — and are too attached to technology. Attorney Arthur Aidala shares his take.

Michael Starr Hopkins, former presidential campaign manager for Democrat John Delaney, talks about the threat of rising inflation and what it means for consumers.

Many Kellogg’s factories around the country are shut down right now because of a nationwide strike. The union says their employees sacrificed and worked double shifts during the height of the pandemic and it’s time for the cereal giant to pay up. Leland gets Trevor Bidelman, president of BCTGM Local36 and a fourth-generation employee at the Kellogg’s plant in Battle Creek, Michigan, to share his thoughts on this.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares the newest details into the Gabby Petito case, including Brian Laurie’s dad joining the hunt to find his missing son.

Kevin Carroll, attorney at Wiggin and Dana Law Firm, discusses Stuart Scheller Jr.’s release from military jail, while he awaits his trial

John Moody, author of “Of Course They Knew, Of Course They ….” dives into The Wall Street Journal’s latest report about U.S. troops secretly training Taiwanese troops for more than a year.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley digs into single-use plastic legislation in California.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6c. Not sure how to find us?

Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.