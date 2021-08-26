Afghanistan: Political fallout and international implications of deadly terror attack

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — While the president is always commander in chief, on days like Thursday he must also be comforter in chief — explaining to the country how to process a suicide bombing that killed 12 Marines and one Navy corpsman, making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in combat since 2010.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer explains what happened. Ret. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Newton and Ret. Brigadier Gen. Peter Zwack give their perspective.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) discuss the political fallout of the withdrawal.

Nile Gardner was an adviser to the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. He gives an international perspective to the events in Afghanistan.

