Afghanistan withdrawal, Dems’ chances in 2022 and government vaccine pressuring

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — America’s withdrawal in Afghanistan continues to have consequences around the globe. Former SEAL Commander Dave Sears and Ret. Gen. David Deptula discuss the dangers and challenges American troops are facing on the ground.

Independent journalist Hollie McKay checks in from Afghanistan to explain the living conditions for those who are still there.

WGN Radio host Anna Davlanties comes on to talk about the controversy surrounding former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s appointment to be the U.S.’s ambassador to Japan.

Progressive professor Jason Nichols discusses the impact of Afghanistan and the continuing pandemic on Democrats’ chances in 2022.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin explains the friction between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Associated Press.

Northwestern University professor Andrew Stoltmann and UCLA professor Dr. Joseph Ladapo talk about how much the government can do to force you to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Former State Department leader Brett Bruen talks about the impact of the Afghanistan withdrawal on America’s image overseas.