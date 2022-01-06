Americans ignoring the CDC, Biden’s mandates heading to court, and why do a dry January?

(NewsNation Now) — Some Americans are not listening to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 advice. NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports what people who are boarding cruises against the CDC’s guidance have to say.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates will go in front of the Supreme Court. Ian Samuel, who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, weighs in.

Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union, reacts to Chicago schools missing a third day amid a standoff between the teachers’ union and the city over COVID-19 policies.

Conti Law’s Karen Conti discusses a Ghislaine Maxwell trial juror admitting they did not answer a pre-trial questionnaire truthfully.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) reacts to the events commemorating Jan. 6.

Raynald Vito Grattagliano sells zero-proof cocktails through his company, Arkay Beverages. He explains the dry January movement.

Finally, Kim Jong Il is getting credit for inventing the burrito (in North Korea, anyway).