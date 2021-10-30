Biden and the pope, latest in VA governor’s race, NYC vaccine mandates

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Chris Hahn, host of the “Aggressive Progressive” podcast, and Anastasia Tonello, an immigration attorney, join “On Balance” to discuss the possible payments.

Also, another caravan is on the way to the U.S.-Mexico border. There are currently about 4,000 heading up through Mexico. Independent journalist Ali Bradley joins the show to discuss it.

In the Vatican, President Joe Biden said Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive Communion, as the world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics ran overtime in highly personal discussions on climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic that also touched on the loss of president’s adult son and jokes about aging well. Journalist John Moody breaks down the conversation between the two leaders.

We’re just days away from Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are neck and neck. NewNation’s Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer and White House columnist for The Hill Niall Stanage join the show with the latest.

First responders in New York City are fired up as they protest the vaccine mandate now in effect for city workers. Now there are concerns New York could be on the brink as emergency workers who can’t prove they’ve received at least one shot will be on unpaid leave come Monday. Stratis Morfogen, a Brooklyn restaurant owner joins the show with his perspective.

Florida is defying critics who ripped the state’s resistance to mandates. Over the summer, Florida had some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the country, but now cases are plunging to among the lowest. Liberty Vittert, professor at Washington University in St. Louis and features editor of the Harvard Data Science Review, joins “On Balance” to break down the numbers.