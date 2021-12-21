(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden needs a win here. He promised the American people a pandemic-free Christmas. But now it seems like the omicron COVID-19 variant is taking over Americans’ holidays.

In tonight’s show, Sara Mucha from Axios recaps Biden’s address on the rise in COVID-19 cases.

How much is the media at fault for the COVID-19 divide? Mediaite’s founding editor Colby Hall weighs in.

Just days after truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison in Colorado for a fatal crash, a DA has started a process that could reduce his sentence. We get criminal defense attorney David Beller’s take on the case.

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a news conference Jan. 6, the anniversary of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, gives his perspective on Trump’s upcoming speech.

A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was welcomed at a conservative conference in Phoenix on Monday to a standing ovation from thousands. The panelists discussed with Rittenhouse the deadly 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar Sargon gives her reaction to the conference.

Some of the men and women who fight and serve to protect our country are struggling to put food on their tables. William French, president/CEO at Armed Services YMCA, joins “On Balance” to discuss what his organization is doing to help support military families in need.

