Biden forcing vaccines; Justice Dept. sues Texas

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden says COVID-19 remains a national emergency and promises to do everything possible to pressure the unvaccinated into getting the shot, but is he doing enough? “On Balance” breaks down what the president is not doing.

Attorney Josh Blackman joins the show to talk about what authority Biden has to mandate vaccines.

We also hear from Art Del Cueto, who represents thousands of border patrol agents who are pushing back on the mandates.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo gives us insight into whether or not the pandemic is as bad as Biden says.

Liberty Vittert is answering the question: Do mandates work?

And NewsNation’s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Viqueira joins the show to talk about the challenges Biden’s domestic agenda is facing.

Michael Barone, a long-time conservative political analyst, historian, and journalist, joins the show to talk about the comparisons between Biden and former President Jimmy Carter.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, discusses the Justice Department suing Texas over the state’s new abortion law.

Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, talks about former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in the state.

Erich Mancow Muller, host of the Mancow podcast, talks about the surge in kids being shot in Chicago.