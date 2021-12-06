Biden to meet with Putin, China’s plans for African naval base, and NYC’s new vaccine mandate

(NewsNation Now) — Joe Biden’s presidency faces another major test as he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to thwart a potential Russian invasion in Ukraine with threats of economic sanctions.

Gen. Phillip Breedlove, former supreme allied commander of U.S. forces during Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, explains what’s at stake.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports on Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Robert Wilkie, former undersecretary of defense and secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, weighs in on China’s plan to build a naval base on the west coast of Africa.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a strict vaccination requirement for private workers in the city with no option to test out of it. Podcast host Chris Hahn reacts.

Criminal defense attorney Phillip Turner reacts to possible charges against Oxford High School administrators after a student killed four classmates and injured seven other people in a school shooting last week.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan reacts to former Sen. David Perdue challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s gubernatorial primary race.

Legal analyst Karen Conti weighs in on Jussie Smollett taking the stand Monday as he defends himself against charges that he staged a fake attack that left him with injuries.

Columnist Chadwick Moore explains some of the controversy surrounding Tesla and what it means for CEO Elon Musk.