Biden visits storm-ravaged South; Texas abortion law fallout; US military equipment left in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Friday visited storm-ravaged Louisiana, speaking with neighbors and comforting victims who lost everything. Nearly 1 million remain without power in the south.
The White House is looking to reset after the pullout from Afghanistan as Americans enjoy their Labor Day holiday, but new jobs numbers may put a damper on the administration’s effort. Wall Street Journal reporter Steve Moore joins “On Balance” to discuss the latest numbers.
NewsNation’s Markie Martin and attorney Josh Blackman join the show to explain the latest developments on the new abortion law in Texas.
Former Maj. Gen. Vincent Boles joins Leland to explain the latest on Afghanistan and the U.S. military equipment that was left behind.
