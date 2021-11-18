Biden’s border meeting, Republican bickering, plus Rittenhouse and Arbery

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer starts the show by recapping Joe Biden’s meeting with Mexico’s president and the brewing concern over Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers. Princeton University’s Dr. Lauren Wright digs into the polling numbers.

Tom Bevan, founder and president of RealClearPolitics, breaks down the Republican infighting after 13 House members voted with Democrats to put the bipartisan infrastructure bill over the finish line.

Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and DePaul University’s Jason Hill discuss the developments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Ret. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges explains the brewing Russian military threat to Ukraine.

Podcast host Erich Mancow Muller breaks down the latest criticism from the NBA’s Enes Kanter over his sport’s silence on Chinese atrocities.

Patillo and Hill return to talk about the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, and whether taking the stand was a smart idea for one defendant.

Defense attorney Jonna Spilbor weighs in on the latest lawsuit facing Alec Baldwin for the death of Halyna Hutchins.