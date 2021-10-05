Biden’s IRS proposal, Taylor Swift’s influence on Virginia governor race, and the rise in crime in US cities

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The ex-Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower testified before Congress on Tuesday. Frances Haugen told Congress that Facebook’s algorithms are driving people to unhealthy and divisive content. Leland Vittert sits down with Mercedes Schlapp, former White House director of strategic communications, to discuss her thoughts.

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall explores the media’s fawning coverage of today’s Facebook hearing.

Jorge Ventura, reporter for ‘Daily Caller,’ discusses how human traffickers are using Facebook to sell their services.

Philip Levine, former mayor of Miami Beach, talks about the rise in crime in U.S. cities.

Philip Wegmann, White House correspondent for Real Clear Politics, reports on President Biden’s infrastructure pitch in Michigan.

Steve Israel, former chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, reports on the pressure faced by Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill.

Ethan Bearman, attorney at The Bearman Firm, and Brian Fitzpatrick, former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, share their thoughts on Biden’s IRS proposal, which would empower the IRS to monitor aggregate transactions going into and out of personal and business bank accounts whose value or total transactions exceed $600 in value.

Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent for Variety, talks about how Taylor Swift’s master recordings are playing into the Virginia race for governor.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6c.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.