Biden’s plan to push spending bill over, Trump plans tele-rally for Youngkin and what are the safety protocols for guns on movie sets?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden announced a new framework for his “Build Back Better” plan Thursday. The $1.75 trillion plan includes major investments to fight climate change, extend health care coverage, and combat child poverty. However, it leaves out progressive wish-list items like paid family leave. Democrats would need all 50 senators on board to pass the proposed legislation.

Real Clear Politics correspondent Philip Wegmann, Pablo Manriquez from Latino Rebels, and Meredith McGraw, national political correspondent for Politico, all weigh in on the latest news from Washington.

Author and journalist John Moody previews Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis on Friday.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer traveled with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) during his bus tour Thursday. She joins the program to recap her trip.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a tele-rally Monday for Youngkin, ahead of election day next Tuesday. Republican strategist David Avella joins Leland to give his take on whether this could impact the historic race.

The government is considering payments around $450,000 per person affected by the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy in 2018. Former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf gives his perspective on that and the border crisis.

Thousands of New York firefighters hit the streets Thursday and rallied outside of Mayor Bill De Blasio’s home, protesting the city’s vaccine mandate, which takes effect next week. Arthur Aidala, New York criminal defense attorney, gives his legal take on the protest.

More details are coming out of the deadly shooting that happened on that New Mexico movie set last week. Investigators say the film’s cinematographer was killed by a live round. They also say the live round was recovered from the film’s director, who was wounded. Who should be held responsible? Bryan Carpenter, armorer and weapons trainer for Dark Thirty Film Services, joins the show to discuss who is truly at fault for the shooting.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6c.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.