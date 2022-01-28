Bob Costas on the Olympics, a spike in police officers being shot, Pittsburgh bridge collapse

(NewsNation Now) — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.

The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.

Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas joins “On Balance” to discuss the controversy surrounding the games.

On the heels of multiple police officers being shot across the United States, former chief of police for St. Louis County Tim Fitch weighs in.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was addressing border agents’ complaints about the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The agents felt they weren’t getting the proper resources to deal with the record influx of migrants crossing illegally.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who just returned from the southern border, reflects on his trip.

A snow-covered two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

Coincidentally, this happened as President Biden was there to tout his infrastructure bill.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, joins the show.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer delivers a live report from Washington on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.