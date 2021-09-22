Border crisis, party infighting and the search for Gabby’s boyfriend

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On today’s show, Leland Vittert and guests discuss President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis and a political civil war waging in both parties.

Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura gives an update on the southern border. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin talks about the strain his Texas town is experiencing due to the crisis. Axios reporter Sara Fischer talks about how the Biden administration is handling the media.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives us a live report from Florida, where authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito,

Vince Coglianese, the editorial director of The Daily Caller, Sarah Westwood, political and investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner, Juliegrace Brufke, Capitol Hill reporter for the New York Post and Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, discuss political party infighting.

Plus, Washington University data science professor Liberty Vittert breaks down a study about vaccine safety for children.

