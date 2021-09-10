Breaking down Biden’s vaccine mandate and his second phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There is agreement that the president has the power to force vaccines on virtually all Americans. But his new decree that requires companies with more than 100 employees require the vaccine is facing stiff legal challenges. Brian Weinthal, an attorney with Burke and Warren who specializes in employment law, joins “On Balance” to discuss.

Twenty years after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Leland asks the question: is America safer than it was 20 years ago?

Also, President Biden held his second phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Dr. Haiyun Ma of Frostburg State University joins the show to discuss.