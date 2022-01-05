Chicago teachers leave the classroom and how the GOP and Dems view Jan. 6

(NewsNation Now) — The Chicago Teachers Union voted to go back to remote learning, defying the city and school district. WGN’s Anna Davlantes explains who’s at the heart of the issue.

Could this signal a split between Democratic politicians and teachers unions? Addressing that question are the Cato Institute’s Kerry McDonald and Americans for Prosperity Vice President Akash Chougule.

The Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito weighs in on the rise in crime in big cities and the role prosecutors play in curbing it.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage shares how Republicans and Democrats are marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports on the sickout that’s leaving businesses who already couldn’t find new workers operating without the ones they already had.

Podcast host Trish Regan dives into the state of the economy, where employment concerns are easing but inflation persists.

The Powerball is north of $600 million again, but is it worth it to play after changes in recent years? Harvard Data Science Review features editor Liberty Vittert dives into the numbers.