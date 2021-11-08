China practicing on faux US vessels, Biden’s poll numbers sink, and does Amtrak need the money?

(NewsNation Now) — Satellite images that appear to show mock-ups of U.S. vessels being used in Chinese military exercises have the international community shaken. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports from the Pentagon. Dean Cheng, senior research fellow at the Davis Institute, analyzes the development.

Pablo Manriquez, Capitol correspondent for Latino Rebels, explains a new rift among Democrats over immigration.

As the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mandate is pinballed around in court, Brian Dean Abramson, a vaccine law professor at Florida International University, explains what challenges may be ahead for the plan.

Fresh polling found Biden’s approval rating has dipped below 40%, and nearly two-thirds of responders don’t want him to run again. The American Enterprise Institute’s Chris Stirewalt gives his thoughts. Princeton University’s Dr. Lauren Wright reacts to the numbers.

Does Amtrak really need the $66 billion coming its way in the bipartisan infrastructure bill? Jim Matthews, president and CEO of the Rail Passengers Association, explains why he thinks it does.