China’s improved air attack, burner phones, and a big bet on expensive gas

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new headline in the Chinese press shows off the country’s new air technology, and a commander is quoted saying “if they are not scared, let us meet in the sky.”

Gordon Chang, who writes extensively about China, and Maj. Gen. Vincent Bowles explain the significance of the quote.

LinkedIn blocked the profiles of several U.S. journalists from the company’s China-based platform this week, citing “prohibited content.” One of those belongs to Axios China author Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, who joins the show.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin updates the latest on the search for Brian Laundrie. Ed Gavin, who runs a private investigation company, explains what makes burner phones difficult to investigate.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield elaborates on her response to Katie Couric’s comments about her in an upcoming book.

Some options traders are betting on an energy crunch that could send gas prices to double their current rates. Financial analyst Rebecca Walser tells us what we could be in for.

Erich “Mancow” Muller gives his take on the latest controversy surrounding Facebook.

The Dispatch’s Chris Stirewalt takes the temperature of the Democratic party as their agenda sits in peril.