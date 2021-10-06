CIA losing dozen of informants, Netflix’s ‘Squid Games,’ and Sage Steele’s controversial comments on Jay Cutler’s podcast

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight on “On Balance”: NewsNation’s Markie Martin gives an inside look at the crisis on the US-Mexico border.

White House columnist of ‘The Hill’ Niall Stanage talks about Biden’s falling poll numbers and the debt limit crisis.

Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter for “The Daily Caller,” joins the show to talk about CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s response to the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony.

One Colorado-based health system is denying organ transplants to patients not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Defense attorney Robert Schalk discusses the legal specifications on that.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, discusses the Virginia election for governor.

Chad Sweet, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, reflects on the CIA losing dozens of their informants.

John Kass, columnist for JohnKassNews.com, reports on Chicago crime rates.

Bob Woodson, former civil rights activist and founder and president of the Woodson Center, talks about ESPN’s Sage Steele comments regarding former President Barack Obama and his racial identity.

Erich ‘Mancow’ Muller discusses Netflix’s new show, “Squid Game.”

