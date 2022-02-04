Corporate sponsorships at the Beijing Olympics, White House celebrates jobs report, truckers protest in Ottawa

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday, culminating preparations that were riddled by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China that led several countries to mount a diplomatic boycott.

Leland Vittert takes a look at some of the corporate sponsors of the televised games and whether there may be some hypocrisy at play when it comes to human rights.

The White House is celebrating an unexpectedly strong jobs report and there is reason to be optimistic. Employers hired nearly half a million new workers, lowering unemployment to 4%.

Police in Ottawa, Canada, are vowing to crack down on a protest by hundreds of truckers who have shut down the city for eight days in a demonstration against COVID-19 measures.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was heckled for not wearing a mask during an appearance at a grocery store in Alexandria to discuss rising prices. The governor’s office later told Newsweek that Youngkin often says “if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask but in Virginia, you get to choose.”

If you’ve ever gambled on sports, you know the thrills and agony that come with even the smallest of bets. Now imagine putting $4.5 million on one single game.

Meet the man who did.