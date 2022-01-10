Exploding costs of energy, anger over Chicago school closures, Biden avoids the press

(NewsNation Now) — Americans are having to pay more than usual to fill their cars with gas or heat their homes this winter. Democratic members of Congress signed onto a letter calling on a federal agency to ensure energy prices for Americans don’t rise because of manipulation or other malfeasance.

Daniel Turner, the founder and executive director of Power the Future, which represents smaller energy producers, joins “On Balance” to discuss the move.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Chicago Teachers Union decided to take a stand against in-person learning last week, arguing it was unsafe for them to return to the classroom. The strike has frustrated Chicago Public School parents and even Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who called the move an “unnecessary, illegal work stoppage.”

Attorney Jeff Schwab, of the Liberty Justice Center, joins the show to discuss the lawsuit he filed on behalf of Chicago parents against the union to prevent teachers from not reporting for in-person teaching.

Compared to his predecessors, President Joe Biden has avoided many one-on-one interviews and news conferences through his first year in office.

Washington Post columnist George Will joins the show to give his take on the president’s political messaging and low approval ratings.

The leading contenders in the race for Texas governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, are focusing their messaging on immigration and the border, which appears to reflect the top priorities of voters.

James Henson, the director of the Texas Politics Project, joins “On Balance” to discuss the findings of polling his group conducted.

An American figure skater is speaking up about allegations of human rights abuses by China as the country is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Robert Wilkie, a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, discusses the growing number of athletes willing to call out China over its human rights record.

A new space telescope might be able to help the U.S. regain its edge in space exploration and learn more than ever before.

Paul Byrne, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University at St. Louis, joins the show to discuss what this tool will allow scientists to better understand about the cosmos.