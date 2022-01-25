Fighting mask mandates in schools and an Obama official’s criticism of Biden’s Ukraine strategy

(NewsNation Now) — Heather Mullins, an Ohio parent, and her attorney, Warner Mendenhall, explain their fight to overturn mask mandates in schools.
Brett Bruen, director of global engagement for President Barack Obama, reacts to the latest developments in Ukraine.
Axios’ Sarah Mucha discusses the role Chief of Staff Ron Klain is playing in the Joe Biden presidency.
Mediaite’s Colby Hall examines the reaction to Biden calling Fox’s Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b—h” on a hot mic.
Forbes’ Natalie Wexler explains the ramifications of moving the SAT online.
Radio host Tony Katz weighs in on the rising demand for electric trucks.
