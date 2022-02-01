FOP reacts to police vaccine mandates, Whoopi’s not backing down and John Bolton on the Olympics

(NewsNation Now) — Joe Gamaldi, vice president at the Fraternal Order of Police, reacts to the possibility that thousands of unvaccinated New York police officers will be laid off soon.

NewsNation’s Robert Sherman reports on the latest at the border from Del Rio, Texas.

Mediaite’s Colby Hall and Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon react to Whoopi Goldberg’s further comments about the Holocaust.

Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo explains why Brian Flores’ hiring discrimination lawsuit may stand up in court.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton explains why he thinks the U.S. should have boycotted the Olympics.

Ireland business owner Buzz O’Neill Maxwell tells us what it’s like to experience the removal of all pandemic restrictions in his country.

Finally, we offer a defense of Punxatawney Phil ahead of his big day.