FOP reacts to police vaccine mandates, Whoopi’s not backing down and John Bolton on the Olympics

(NewsNation Now) — Joe Gamaldi, vice president at the Fraternal Order of Police, reacts to the possibility that thousands of unvaccinated New York police officers will be laid off soon.
NewsNation’s Robert Sherman reports on the latest at the border from Del Rio, Texas.
Mediaite’s Colby Hall and Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon react to Whoopi Goldberg’s further comments about the Holocaust.
Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo explains why Brian Flores’ hiring discrimination lawsuit may stand up in court.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton explains why he thinks the U.S. should have boycotted the Olympics.
Ireland business owner Buzz O’Neill Maxwell tells us what it’s like to experience the removal of all pandemic restrictions in his country.
Finally, we offer a defense of Punxatawney Phil ahead of his big day.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Kim Potter sentencing, officers save baby and another holiday?
- 10-year-old Tom Brady super fan reacts to retirement
- Student recalls chaos during Bridgewater College shooting
- Violence against police officers, changes to IRS website, Airbnb guests stealing from hosts
- Radio: Documentary IDs possible suspect in missing child case