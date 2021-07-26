On Balance: US mission in Iraq, Democrats concerned about 2022, and French COVID-19 protests

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight, Nexstar Washington Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira and retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis discuss the president’s plan to end the combat mission in Iraq this year. Then, Andy Puzder stops by to talk about what the U.S. might learn from protests in France over new COVID-19 restrictions. Axios reporter Mike Allen shares insights on how the Democrats view the 2022 midterms.

University of Texas at Austin associate professor Sheena Greitens discusses Chinese tech company Hwuawei hiring a lobbyist that has the president’s ear. NewsNation’s Markie Martin gives a glimpse of what’s happening at the southern border.

Finally, DC Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton talks the challenges facing police in Baltimore, Maryland.

