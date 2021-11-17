Gas prices, House censure and another hiccup in the Rittenhouse trial

(NewsNation Now) — Gas prices are still marching upward. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer brings the perspective of President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. Daniel Turner of Power to the Future, responds to the president’s assertion that the oil industry engages in “potentially illegal conduct.”

Rep. Paul Gosar was censured for his doctored video that showed a man with his face on it killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Andy Biggs explains why he didn’t vote to censure his colleague.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration acknowledged recent court orders and agreed to pause enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate. Podcast host Chris Hahn weighs in

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports from Kenosha, Wisconsin as we wait for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Quentin James, founder and president of Collective PAC, which seeks to elect more Black candidates to public office, weighs in. Former prosecutor Robert Schalk and criminal defense attorney Julie Rendelman explain the defense’s latest motion for a mistrial.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about the state of the southern border ahead of a meeting between Biden and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese explains the increasing political presence of Meghan Markle.

