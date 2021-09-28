Generals on Capitol Hill, Democrats’ infighting, and Dr. Gottlieb on COVID-19 messaging

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — In stunning testimony, America’s top general says President Biden’s orders regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal will have long-lasting impact on American credibility around the world.
NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer recaps that Senate hearing from Capitol Hill. Brett Bruen, a senior national security adviser to President Obama, and former CIA case officer Kevin Carrol give their perspectives.
Axios Congressional reporter Alayna Treene gives the latest update on the Democrats’ stalling legislative agenda.
Pablo Manriquez, Latino Rebels Capitol correspondent and former Kamala Harris campaign adviser Sarah Evangeline weigh in on the Democrats’ infighting.
Radio show host Erick Erickson joins the show to talk about the price of oil reaching a three-year high.
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb weighs in on the confusing messaging surrounding COVID-19.
Mediaite’s Colby Hall comes by to discuss Gen. Mark Milley’s responses to some Senators angry about his consulting China without authorization in the waning days of the Trump administration.
