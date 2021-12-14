(NewsNation Now) — The show starts by diving into the studies released from South Africa showing the new omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing more mild illness than other variants. Dr. Bob Lahita of the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School explains what that means and where the pandemic stands.
NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports on the Biden administration’s often-challenged vaccine mandates from Washington, D.C.
Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon reacts to a report that at least 75 lawmakers made money off the pandemic by investing in companies making products related to COVID-19.
New York magazine’s Ben Jacobs discusses the New York State Ethics Commission recommendation that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo give back money he made off a book he wrote about the pandemic.
The Hill’s Bob Cusack talks about the drama surrounding the contempt vote for former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura reports on the latest developents at the southern border.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.
Latest News
- Good news about omicron, lawmakers profiting off the pandemic and another bad day for Andrew Cuomo
- Rescuers continue to search for tornado victims, Oxford’s school to reopen, and did brain injuries push Adams to murder?
- Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know
- Amid public pressure, banks reconsider overdraft fees
- Scores still missing in Kentucky as region begins cleanup