Halyna Hutchins killed on set, tight Virginia gov race, and COVID-19 numbers

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The entertainment industry is grieving the loss of Halyna Hutchins after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun Thursday night. Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmaiester shares the reaction from around Hollywood. The Federalist’s Eddie Scarry analyzes how the news media has covered the story.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is in a tight race with Republican Glenn Youngkin as Election Day creeps closer. The Washington Post’s David Weigel breaks down the contest and which way it’s leaning.

Professor Jason Nichols of the University of Maryland, and Chris Hahn, former staffer to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and host of “The Aggressive Progressive” podcast, break down the chances of a deal for Biden’s social agenda.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety reacts to comments President Biden made about the border in his CNN town hall on Thursday.

Myron Mixon, owner of Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque and mayor of Unadilla, Georgia, reacts to Biden’s comment that gas prices won’t come down until next year.

COVID-19 cases nationwide continue to plummet, but how safe should we feel about that in the long run? Why is Vermont, with the most vaccinations in the country by percentage, going in the wrong direction? Liberty Vittert, professor of data science at Washington University, breaks it down.

China expert Dean Cheng reacts to an escalating war of words between China and the U.S. over Taiwan this week.

Outspoken’s Chadwick Moore shares his thoughts on flight attendants getting 10 hours of rest between flights thanks to a newly enforced regulation from Congress.