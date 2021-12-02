Is the pandemic over? Plus, amnesty in Biden’s bill and resistance to a tough amendment aimed at China

(NewsNation Now) — The show starts by examining the pandemic, and whether the U.S. should move past it since the threat to the vaccinated remains low. Comedian Adam Carolla and The Hill’s Bob Cusack stop by to discuss.

Amy Phan West, a Republican congressional candidate in California, discusses what granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants would mean for border security.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer joins the show to explain the lobbying effort to derail a proposal from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that would ban goods from one part of China. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) weighs in on China, as well.

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley and New York attorney Arthur Aidala break down the developments in the Jussie Smollett trial.

Lesleigh Nurse was accused of stealing $48 from a Walmart store in 2016, but recently won a $2.1 million decision against them in court. Her lawyer, Vince Kilborn, explains.