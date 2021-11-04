Jon Stewart helping out vets & the GOP’s parental rights strategy

(NewsNation Now) — It was reported that the White House plans to pay $450,000 to illegal immigrants. President Biden denied it Wednesday. And now, a day later, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre comes out and says they do in fact intend to pay settlements to illegal immigrants.

A violent clash between the migrant caravan and the Mexcian National Guard was caught on camera. Independent journalist Ali Bradley, who is moving with the caravan, reports on the altercation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state will challenge the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, calling the Occupational Safety and Health Administration order an unlawful workaround. But two Capitol Hill lawmakers have a bipartisan plan to fix the problem. Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) join “On Balance” to explain.

After Terry McAuliffe’s loss in the Virginia governor’s race, some Democrats pinned the result on a failure to pass President Biden’s spending plans. Lauren Wright, associate research scholar and lecturer at Princeton University, talks about McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia.

Axios political reporter Lachlan Markay talks about how Democrats plan to plow ahead with Biden’s agenda despite Virginia’s loss.

Television star Jon Stewart was back on Capitol Hill on Thursday, lobbying for a bill that would give veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas easier access to compensation and benefits. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer spoke with Stewart earlier. She gives us the scoop.

Leland is joined by Bob Silverstri, founder of the 1776 Project, to discuss parents’ rights in schools.

According to Politico, Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, personally called Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to push for paid family leave. Podcast host Erich Mancow Muller joins the program to discuss.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online