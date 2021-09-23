Migrant crisis, unruly passengers and Donald Trump’s recent public statements

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The show starts from the border, where the migrant crisis is still the issue many in the White House don’t want to talk about.

Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura reports from the border in Del Rio, Texas.

Pablo Manriques and Rafael Bernal come by to discuss how immigration has become a flash point in the Democratic Party.

Columnist Niall Stanage helps us understand the White House’s strategy of keeping Biden away from reporters for the past five days.

The Federal Aviation Administration says their harsher penalties against unruly fliers is working, but the numbers are still twice as high as they were a year ago. Mark Dombroff, who represents a number of U.S. airlines in court, joins the show to discuss the issue.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer talks about how the push for police reform stalled.

Official murder stats from 2020 should be released soon. Steve Loomis, former president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, explains what we could see.

Radio host Tony Katz and The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott break down Donald Trump’s recent public statements.

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson analyzes the latest twists in the Gabby Petito case.

