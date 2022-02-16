(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s very own Robert Sherman gives a live report from Lukeville, Arizona, where officials from the Department of Homeland Security reported more than 153,000 encounters with migrants at the southern border in January.

About 70 percent of voters support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, according to a new NewsNation poll released Wednesday. Scott Tranter from DecisionDesk HQ breaks down the numbers and tells us who Americans are mad at over immigration policy.

Robert Driscoll, former deputy assistant attorney general, reacts to the latest twist and turns in special counsel John Durham’s investigation.

Autumn Looijen and Siva Raj, co-founders of Recall San Francisco School Board campaign, join “On Balance” to talk about the recall election and how they became political activists.

Laura Burger with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association discusses Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the trucker protests.

Ben Holtz, president of California Avocado Direct, says there are a plethora of avocados in stores across the nation, so there is no need to worry about a possible shortage when it comes to the U.S. avocado suspension.

Tik Tok, one of the most popular apps on your phone, is likely finding a way around all Apple and Google’s privacy settings and sending the data to Chinese intelligence. Paul Sems, managing director for Remediation Services for TrustedSec, weighs in on the controversy.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6c. Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.