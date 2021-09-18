Migrant overload in Texas, America’s intelligence problem and issues facing Biden

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The show begins with The Hill’s Nile Stanage breaking down what the 12,000 Haitian migrants in the small city of Del Rio, Texas, mean for President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Jon Anfinsen, union president for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol, explains what it’s like on the ground.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer shares details of the U.S. admitting an August airstrike killed 10 civilians and no ISIS-K targets. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., a service veteran, weighs in on what the airstrike shows about America’s intelligence capabilities in Afghanistan.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo expands on his recent op-ed that vaccine mandates won’t end the pandemic.

Washington Post columnist George Will, “Aggressive Progressive” podcast host Chris Hahn and University of Maryland senior lecturer Jason Nichols analyze the various issues facing the Biden administration, from the economy to the pandemic.

Lawyer and former Homeland Security adviser Kevin Carroll breaks down a new report on how drug cartels use Facebook to recruit and pay hitmen.

