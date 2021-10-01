No deal with Dems, Smith and Wesson movings south, and Petito developments

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Another day in Washington, D.C. without the House passing either of Biden’s big bills for infrastructure and social spending. The Hill’s Niall Stanage offers an update on where things stand.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., give their perspectives on the congressional gridlock.

After discussing some of China’s new military tech yesterday, Leland Vittert welcomes retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin to walk through some of the technology homegrown in the U.S.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., takes the temperature of the Democrats after a vote on the Build Back Better Act never materialized.

Chris Hahn, host of the “Aggressive Progressive” podcast, and Jason Nichols, senior lecturer at the University of Maryland, react to the week.

Smith and Wesson is moving from Massachusetts to Tennessee to protest a new proposed ban on manufacturing AR-15s in Massachusetts. Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, joins the program.

Attorney and radio host Ethan Bearman and Kevin Paffrath, who ran against Gov. Gavin Newsom in California’s recall election, discuss the state’s upcoming vaccine requirement for students.

New York defense attorney Ken Belkin reacts to NewsNation’s report that Brian Laundrie’s sister did see her brother after he returned from a cross-country trip without Gabby Petito.

