No end in sight to inflation, hundreds of JFK assassination files released and will Biden’s Build Back Better plan be pushed back to 2022?

(NewsNation Now) — Democrats are unlikely to meet their goal of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act before the end of the year, let alone Christmas. The House also raised the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion Tuesday, which now only needs Biden signature. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports from Washington D.C. with the latest news from the Capitol.

Will the inflation the U.S. is currently experiencing be fleeting or here for years to come? Terrence Duffy, CEO and chairman of CME Group, gives his insight on the economy.

Axios reporter Sarah Mucha and Brad Blakeman, a former member of President George W. Bush’s administration, share their perspective on what’s going on in D.C.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are showing a united front amid rising tensions with the U.S. Gordon Chang explains why this could be bad news for the Biden administration.

The Washington Post’s David Weigel talks about how Democratic governors are dealing with fighting COVID-19 fatigue ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

A federal judge has ordered a Philadelphia area school board to stop censoring parents at school board meetings. Alan Gura, vice president for litigation at the Institute for Free Speech, shares his opinion on the matter.

There is good news for Prince Andrew. He could escape any liability related to sexual assault allegations against him and his friend — the late Jeffrey Epstein. Legal analyst Karen Conti joins “On Balance” to untangle the Maxwell web.

Previously classified documents on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released. National security attorney Mark S. Zaid joins the show to discuss what’s new to learn about the case.

