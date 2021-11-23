Oil reserves, smash and grab robberies, and a mayor versus a mask mandate

(NewsNation Now) — The show begins with a look into the president’s plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s reserve. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer examines the reactions.

New polling finds voters aren’t sure what the Democratic Party stands for. Axios’ Sara Mucha and Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the issue.

There have been several high profile smash-and-grab-type robberies. Criminal defense attorney Phillip Turner and Lt. Tracy McCray, vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, react to the trend.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez gives an update live from the southern border.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico explains why he thinks it may be time to drop mask mandates.

Kimberly Corban weighs in on whether Colorado made the right move in changing how they refer to sex offenders. A board voted 10-6 to change their label to “adults who commit sexual offenses.”

Kevin Hubbard, co-founder of RhoBack, a clothing line based in Virginia, talks about the impact inflation has had on his business.