Omicron hysteria, perks for the unvaccinated, and Iran’s nuclear program

(NewsNation Now) — How much should we be concerned about the omicron variant? NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer recaps what President Joe Biden said about it Monday. RealClearPolitics’ Phil Wegmann gives his analysis.
There are now four Republican-led states offering ways around workplace pandemic mandates. Talk show hosts Bobby Eberle and Brian Mudd react to this development.
Radio host Dan O’Donnell weighs in on how some news outlets covered the Waukesha, Wisconsin parade tragedy, including some controversial language in their headlines.
Podcast host Chris Hahn gives his take on how aggressive Biden should be in going after Republicans for refusing to help pass his Build Back Better plan.
Jamil Jaffer, a member of the George W. Bush administration, explains how tense the situation in the Middle East is as Iran sets high demands to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is underway, and her defense attorneys argued she’s being tried for Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Investigative reporter Ben Weider gives the latest on the trial and the case.
